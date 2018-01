Zimbabwe’s long-time leader Robert Mugabe will be “left in peace” with a “lucrative” retirement package, his successor Emmerson Mnangagwa has said.

However, Mr Mnangagwa also told the BBC’s Mishal Husain that no-one had been granted immunity from prosecution.

Many Zimbabweans are hoping Mr Mugabe and his family, who became known for their extravagant lifestyles, would be held to account for their actions.

Mr Mugabe was ousted in November following 37 years in power.

Source: BBC