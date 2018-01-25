Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni says United States President Donald Trump spoke frankly when described African nations as “shithole countries.

According to Museveni, Africans are weak and Trump told African countries the truth.

“Donald Trump speaks to Africans frankly. Africans need to solve their problems. You can’t survive if you are weak. It is the Africans’ fault that they are weak. We are 12 times the size of India, but why are we not strong?” Museveni said.

The Ugandan leader also hailed Trump as one of the best presidents America has ever had.

“America has got one of the best presidents ever, Mr Trump. I love Trump. He talks about Africans’ weaknesses frankly,” Museveni said.

It is alleged that President Trump grew frustrated with lawmakers two weeks ago in the Oval Office when they discussed protecting immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries as part of a bipartisan immigration deal, according to several people briefed on the meeting.

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump said.

Later, President Trump dismissed the use of the word but he admitted that he was using tough language during the meeting.

Several people accused Trump of being a racist, something that he also refuted.