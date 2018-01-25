New Finance Bank Malawi on Wednesday donated one million kwacha to Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi chapter.

The money is a contribution towards construction of MISA-Malawi’s office block.

According to NFB, the donation shows the bank’s commitment towards making a greater social impact in the country.

“The funds will go a long way supporting them to build their permanent office,” said the bank.

The cheque was received by MISA-Malawi Chapter Chairperson Teresa Ndanga.

Since its establishment in 1997, MISA-Malawi has been operating from rented premises, which is unsustainable considering the organisation’s current financial position.

MISA-Malawi last year appealed to organisations and individuals, including all paid and prospective members, to support the initiative.

“As a MISA Malawi member, you are one of a few committed supporters of media freedom of expression and we have all the reason to believe that you will support the chapter to have its own office,” the organisation said.

MISA Malawi hopes to raise MK30 million for the project.