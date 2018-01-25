Kawale Police in Lilongwe are keeping in custody six men accused of unlawful wounding and conduct likely to cause breach of peace at Mtsinje Village.

The suspects were identified as Jaziel Limion, 55, Bulayani Soko, 50, Jaziyele Repiyamu, 45, Yakobe Mazidi, 45, Majamanda Mtambila, 49, and Ishumael Kadwala, 38.

According to Lilongwe Police Spokesperson Kingsly Dandaula, a block leader of Area 36 Mustafa Tambala reported the matter to police and officers from Kawale rushed to the scene and arrested the suspects.

“On 21 January, 2018 there was a funeral ceremony at Mtsinje Village (Area 24) and at the time of burial the bereaved family was receiving threats from the suspects claiming that they were not informed as required by traditional procedure,” explained Dandaula.

He said as members of the bereaved family continued with the burial arrangement, the suspects assaulted a victim named as Sabiti who was seriously injured and is currently admitted to Kamuzu Central Hospital.

The suspects are in custody for further investigation on charges of unlawful wounding.

Jazziel Limion, Brian Soko, Jaziyele Repiyamu, Majamanda Mtambila and Yakobe Maxidi hail from Mtsinje, Kumbwala, Mwaleya and Kuyabwa Village, Traditional Authority Tsabango, Lilongwe and Ishumael Kudwala of Mapando Village, T/A Kalembo, Balaka.