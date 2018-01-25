As the “Kwatentha” Summer Splash promotion chapter is in its third month, TNM PLC has rewarded customers with different prizes.

The prizes include Huawei Y3 Lite smart phones, power banks, branded t-shirts and caps.

Speaking at TNM headquarters in Blantyre during the fortnightly draw, TNM Head of Division Marketing Sobhuza Ngwenya said the company is giving one last opportunity to customers to win different prizes including the monthly grand prize of a Toyota Hilux.

“As we continue with this promotion, let me encourage customers to continue recharging and stand a chance to win the remaining fortnight prizes and the last Toyota Hilux, while enjoying the TNM products and services,” said Ngwenya.

Ngwenya said the promotion was designed to reward customers with truly amazing and life-changing prizes.

“TNM as a wholly owned Malawian company realizes the importance of sharing. Our aim is to reach out to as many people as possible through different initiatives such as promotions and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects,” said Ngwenya.

During the draw, 240 lucky customers drawn from four TNM operating regions across the country emerged winners and walked away with different prizes ranging from Huawei Y3 Lite smart phones, power banks, branded t-shirts and caps.

Launched on November 9, 2017 Kwatentha promotion aims to reward both new and existing customers for their unwavering support and for staying on the only 4.5G network in Malawi

To qualify for fortnightly and monthly draws, customers need to top up with a minimum of K200 or more and stay active on the network. TNM Customers also get instant data and minutes for recharges of a minimum of K100 and more. The promotion runs from November 9th 2017 to 9th February 2018.