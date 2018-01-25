Police in Lilongwe have arrested a woman identified as Tamala Phiri for allegedly making false allegations against Mable Ameera of newly launched Doll Mable Lipstick.

According to information at hand, Tamala made serious allegations Mable Ameera and the products being sold in her newly launched Doll Mable Lipstick.

Gerald Chavez Kampanikiza confirmed of the development in a statement posted on his official facerbook page.



“Her Name is Tamala Phiri, she was arrested yesterday by area 3 police for making false allegations against Mable Ameera of newly launched Doll Mable Lipstick . GCK Cameras learnt that she will soon be taken to court to answer charges placed against her. The attack was through facebook and whatsApp. Tamala has since accepted to the charges and continued to say they were indeed false allegations,” wrote Kampanikiza.



The arrest has attracted debate on the social media with many people condemning Phiri.