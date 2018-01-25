A 67 year–old woman was on Tuesday killed in a road accident in Mangochi when she attempted to cross the road on a pedal bicycle she was riding, police have confirmed.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Mangochi Police Station, Sergeant Amina Tepani Daudi identified the deceased as Felista Chimbayo of Namakoma Village in the area of Traditional Authority Nankumba in the district.

Daudi said the accident occurred near Namakoma Primary School along the Mangochi – Monkey Bay road at around noon when the woman was hit by a Toyota Hiace pick-up registration number BP202 that was cruising from the direction of Mangochi heading to Monkey Bay.

The police publicist said due to speed, the driver, Damiano Graciano, 43, failed to control the vehicle upon reaching the school where Chimbayo attempted to cycle from left to the right across the road.

“Due to the impact the woman sustained fractures on the collar bone, ankle and she sustained deep cuts in the head and neck. She was rushed to Monkey Bay Community Hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival,” Daudi said.

Meanwhile, Daudi said the driver who hails from Mwetiheni Village in Traditional Authority Mkanda in Mulanje is under police custody awaiting court proceedings.

Source:mana