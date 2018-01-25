Zambian renowned hip-hop artist, Pilato has fled from the country following deaths threats from the ruling party over his hit song which has lyrics criticizing President Edgar Lungu and his government.

According to a statement from amnesty international, Pilato real name Chamba Fumba fled earlier this month and his whereabouts is not yet known.

His song titled ‘Khoswe mu poto’, (rat in the pot) when translated in English has lyrics criticizing Lungu`s government, describing it as a group of rats that has invaded a home and are stealing and destroying everything, even things they did not need.

It is said the song has been a successful hit in Zambia since its release in December hence prompting cadres of the ruling Patriotic Front to send him death threats that forced him to leave the country.

However, Amnesty International has condemned president Lungu`s government to stop a clampdown on people with dissenting views and guarantee the freedom of speech to everyone.

“The brazen determination by some in Zambia to silence dissenting views can only spell doom for the culture of robust engagement that the country has been known for. The right to freedom of expression must be allowed to thrive. Zambian authorities must immediately take steps to guarantee right to freedom of expression for artists,” reads Amnesty International`s statement released on 23 January by the Amnesty’s deputy director for Southern Africa Muleya Mwananyanda.

Lungu`s government has jailed a number of Lungu`s critics including a medical doctor who criticized the Zambian president on Facebook.