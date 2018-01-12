People have been left in shock after a 12-year-old boarding school student reportedly committed suicide on Tuesday, Jan 23, after she was bullied by classmates because she was a nerd and loved Math and Science.

It was gathered that the beautiful girl named Storm killed herself inside a prestigious boarding school in Washington D.C.Storm was a seventh-grader at The SEED Public Charter School of Washington (SEED DC).

Police responded to the school after they received a report of an unconscious person. Storm was found dead in her dorm room. The police are currently investigating the death as a suicide.

12-year-old schoolgirl commits suicide allegedly because her classmates bullied her for being a nerd

Local News4 interviewed parents of two children at the school, and they were told that Storm was being bullied. Social media reports say that the girl was called a nerd because of her interest in Math and Science. The school has not yet confirm Storm was a victim of bullying.