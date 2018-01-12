It was gathered that the beautiful girl named Storm killed herself inside a prestigious boarding school in Washington D.C.Storm was a seventh-grader at The SEED Public Charter School of Washington (SEED DC).
Police responded to the school after they received a report of an unconscious person. Storm was found dead in her dorm room. The police are currently investigating the death as a suicide.
12-year-old schoolgirl commits suicide allegedly because her classmates bullied her for being a nerd
Local News4 interviewed parents of two children at the school, and they were told that Storm was being bullied. Social media reports say that the girl was called a nerd because of her interest in Math and Science. The school has not yet confirm Storm was a victim of bullying.
Reviews on the website Greatschools.org shows that SEED DC may have a problem with bullying.
One review about SEED DC read: “This school almost breeds bullies. It allows students to beat up other kids and teachers with no consequences. There is no accountability.”
Another reviewer wrote: “They breed bullies and then protect them, NOT, the victims. Don’t let your children stay in the dorms.