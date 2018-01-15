A furious crocodile has claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy at Kamuzu Bridge in the shire river.

Public relations officer for Chikwawa police Foster Benjamin, identified the deceased as Masiwi Mdala .

According to Benjamin, the young boy and his four friends went for fishing in the shire river.

While trawling his fishing net, a crocodile came out from the river, grabbed the boy and went away with him in deep waters.

Meanwhile, police are repeating on urging the public to restrain from fishing around crocodile infested places.