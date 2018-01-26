All roads lead to Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel where the 2017 TNM Super League will reach its climax with a glittering ceremony on Friday night.

Both the long-term league sponsor TNM Plc and administrator Super League of Malawi (SULOM) say they are set to crown the new champions and present other awards to set the tempo for the 2018 kick-off.

SULOM General Secretary Williams Banda said the 2017 awards ceremony is a particularly special occasion.

“The 2017 season has been short and brief, but explosively exciting. Be Forward Wanderers can be described as a wildly suspenseful team with the golden tattoo since they were the first winner of the league in 2006, but fell into deep slumber on the couch for 11 years. They have come back from the reverie to claim their championship status, and restore the honour,” said Banda.

Banda thanked TNM for living to its motto “Always with You” in the game of football through the sponsorship.

“TNM has been an adorable partner as a long-term sponsor. They continue to live up to their motto of being there for football at all times. We know that TNM is planning big for our football this season and beyond,” he said.

TNM’s Chief Officer, Sales & Marketing Daniel Makata said the company is looking forward to another exciting 2017 league finale.

“It is always good to meet like this at the end of the season and cherish what an exciting tournament we had for 2017. For the past 11years, we have been sponsoring this elite league each passing year, this league entrenches itself as the biggest and most followed tournament on the land. Our continued sponsorship therefore reaffirms our commitment to promoting sports in the country in general and football in particular,” said Makata.

Apart from teams awards TNM and SULOM will also award individual players and the media for their outstanding performances in the just ended season.