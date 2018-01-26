



Sunbird Mount Soche in Blantyre will be the place for soccer lovers tonight as it hosts the prize presentation for the 2017 TNM Super League.

Both TNM plc chief officer (sales and marketing) Daniel Makata and Super League of Malawi (Sulom) general secretary Williams Banda confirmed the event, which will see outstanding teams, players and journalists walking away with assorted prizes.

“It is always good to meet like this at the end of the season and cherish the exciting tournament we had in 2017,” said Makata.

“We have been sponsoring this elite league, which entrenches itself as the biggest and most followed tournament on the land, for the past 11 years. Our continued sponsorship, therefore, reaffirms our commitment to promoting sports in the country in general and football in particular.”

Commenting on the issue, Banda described the awards ceremony as a special event.

He said: “The season has been short and brief, but explosively exciting. Be Forward Wanderers can be described as a wildly suspenseful team with the golden tattoo since they were the first winners of the league when TNM took over sponsorship in 2006, but they fell into deep slumber for 11 years.

“They have come back from the reverie to claim their championship status and restore their honour.”

Banda thanked TNM for living up to its Always With You motto in the game of football through the sponsorship.

“TNM has been an adorable partner as a long-term sponsor. They continue to live up to their motto of being available for football at all times. We know that TNM is planning big for our football in the 2018 season and beyond,” he said. n

The post All set for Super League awards tonight appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link