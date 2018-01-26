It was all fun, inspiration and games on Thursday the 24th of January when Elite league sponsors TNM Plc, in partnership with the newly crowned 2017 champions Be Forward Wanderers donated materials worth MK2 million materials to Mwanje Primary School in Balaka.

Aside from the donation, the players took time out to engage with the pupils and played a mini game of soccer with the school’s football team.

This is the traditional Corporate Social Investment initiative that TNM and Super League champions undertake at the close of each season.

Be Forward Wanderers General Secretary Mike Butao, who led the team, thanked the sponsors for the initiative.

“We are happy and proud to be part of this initiative. This is a very noble gesture as it is always important to interact with and give back to the people that make us who we are and Be Forward Wanderers commend TNM for this,” said Butao.

Butao said when given the opportunity, the 2017 champions settled on Balaka as the beneficiary because Balaka Stadium was their home ground in 2017. He further urged soccer lovers and Wanderers in particular to support TNM, saying a true Noma should always be on TNM.

“It is Balaka that has given us the League trophy after a 10 year drought and to our supporters in Balaka and Malawi, we are proud of the support you gave us in 2017. In making this donation with TNM, we are role models to the children and we urge each and every one of you to be exemplary in your communities because that is what being a Nomad all is about,” he said

TNM’s Head of Division Marketing; Sobhuza Ngwenya said the initiative is part of TNM’s Corporate Social Responsibility aiming at thanking football fans for their dedicated support during the entire league sponsorship.

The School head teacher commended TNM and Be Forward Wanderers for considering the Mwanje out of all the schools in Balaka

The items donated to the school include teaching and learning materials (text books, exercise books, pens and pencils) 2 sets of football kits and first aid kits, all worth K2 million.