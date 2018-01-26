The Blantyre Synod of Central Church Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) has set Sunday, 28th January as a day when all its congregations will pray for rains.

The prayers are aimed at seeking God’s intervention following the dry spell that has hit some parts of the country.

The synod through its press statement has asked the congregations to gather on the special day and pray for the rains.

The synod says it’s using scripture from the book of Zechariah 10:1 which says “Ask the Lord for rain in the springtime; it is the Lord who sends the thunderstorms; He gives showers of rain to all people, and plants of the field to everyone.”

The church through the statement has since asked the general public to pray for God’s blessings of rain as scriptures says He is able.

Last week President Peter Mutharika asked Malawians to pray for good rains.