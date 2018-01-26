The Senior Resident Magistrate Court in Lilongwe has today granted bail to Ndizakupanga Rape singer Mwiza Chavura.

Senior Resident Magistrate Violet Chipawo granted Chavura bail saying the artist surrendered himself to police on Friday last week after hearing that he was wanted.

She then ordered him to pay K50,000 as bail bond, report to Blantyre Police every Thursday and cooperate with the police during investigations.

In his remarks after the ruling, the musician’s lawyer Nicely Msowoya said the bail is one step to victory.

“We are very happy that the accused person has been granted bail. This will give us the opportunity to consult with him on several things that will be needed when the court hearing starts,” he explained.

Hearing of the case will start on 21st February, 2018.

The artist was arrested for releasing a song that promotes rape and was charged with producing obscene materials, which is contrary to Section 179 (1) (a) of the Penal Code.

Chavura’s song caused controversy and was condemned by various rights organisations after it was uploaded on a music sharing site. The censorship board in Malawi also banned the song.