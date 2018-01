A 27-year-old man in the Southern Region district Chikwawa has been handed a 12-year-jail term for defiling his 2-year-old step-daughter. Eliya Shadreck was on Wednesday found guilty of defilement before the district’s first grade magistrate’s court. State…

