Gunde Boxing Promotions, in conjunction with Wasi Boxing Promotions, have organised a non-title bout between Malawi Defence Force (MDF) boxer Chimwemwe Chiotcha and Simon Tchetha on March 4 2018. The fight is scheduled to take…

The post Chiotcha, Tchetcha bout March 4 organised by Gunde and Wasi Boxing Promotions appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link