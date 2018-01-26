A 15-year-old boy identified as Masiwi Mdala has died after being attacked by a crocodile at Kamuzu Bridge in the Shire River.

Chikwawa police public relations officer Foster Benjamin said the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon.

Benjamin said the teenager met his fate as he and four of his friends were fishing in the river.

He explained that while trawling a net, a fierce beast emerged from underwater and pounced on the young fishermen.

“It vanished with him after showing him thrice to the shocked onlookers,” said Benjamin.

On Thursday the body of the teenager was yet to be found.

The crocodile attack comes in the wake of another attack last December when another fisherman was attacked by a fierce crocodile.