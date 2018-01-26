



Chief’s involvement in politics and the elevation of two Lhomwe group village heads in the Yao-dominated have ignited questions over the traditional leaders’ role in democracy. Our Features Editor JAMES CHAVULA caught up with Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nakhumwa.

There is a heated debate about chiefs involvement in partisan politics, especially the ruling party. Recently, chief Mwankhunikira banned village heads from taking part in opposition rallies. What is supposed to be the rightful role of chiefs in our multiparty political context?

I cannot comment on chief Mwankhunikira’s action as I am not aware of the action and reasons behind it. In as far government and my ministry are concerned, chiefs are custodians of culture and they play a role in community development. This is achieved through their complementary role in community mobilisation of local resources like [making] bricks for development projects. This is why the Local Government Act and Decentralisation Policy make them as ex-officio members of the Council.

What do you make of allegations in the press that you recently elevated chiefs in the Yao-dominated district of Machinga as part of a covet mission to expand the so-called Lhomwe Belt, the stronghold of your party?

Indeed two group village heads were elevated to the position of sub-traditional authority in Machinga. This means that the chieftaincies were already in existence. As is the procedure, loyal families requested the President for the elevation of the said two chiefs. Having noted that the two chiefs are in the area of Paramount Chief Kawinga, the ministry took an initiative to inform him of the development. The paramount chief discussed the matter with the traditional authorities concerned who duly accepted in writing that the two chiefs should be elevated.

Did the elevation of the two chief’s follow the due process?

They were elevated following the Chiefs Act chapter 22:3 of the laws of Malawi that govern that appointment of traditional leaders in the country.

Two Yao chiefs in Machinga say you did not consult them before promoting the Lhomwe duo in their territory. Did you consult them?

The ministry has not received any contrary information on elevations. What my ministry has are letters from the two chiefs who approved the recommendations and these were endorsed by the Paramount Chief Kawinga.

As a minister, do you have to consult chiefs of one tribe to elevate a chief of another tribe?

Traditional leaders Saiti Mataka and Nyumwa Nyumwa are located in Paramount Chief Kawinga’s area. Just like other areas, we inform and consult the paramount chief of that area of the intended elevations.

How do you separate your position as DPP campaign director from your ministerial duties?

I am a political leader appointed by the President to act as a link between the ministry and the President. I provide the President with reports and updates of the ministry. I seek guidance from the President on behalf of the ministry on issues of policy to make sure that everything is in line with the vision of the President and in line with the ruling DPP mandate of developing this country.

As DPP elections director my roles are (1) mobilisation of resources for elections, (2) representing the party at electoral forums like MEC, National Consultative Forum and Centre for Multiparty Democracy, (3) liaising with the campaign director on matters relating to elections, and (4) handling all logistical issues in an elections, including monitors and supervisors.

Therefore, It can be observed from the duties that the two offices are distinct. I have different schedules planned for the two roles. I make sure I dedicate time enough for all the duties assigned in the two offices.

What do you make of the perception that DPP is positioning chiefs as part of a campaign to expand its influence ahead of 2019 polls? Can this really win you elections?

The allegations are unfortunate and not true. We are in no way positioning chiefs strategically for 2019. You may wish to know that we have chiefs of other tribes in areas where other tribes are dominating. For instance, we have Ngoni chieftaincies in Dowa, Yao chieftaincies in Mulanje and Thyolo. We have Chewa Chiefs in Mangochi. As already indicated, the two elevated chiefs were already in existence they have just been elevated from being group village headmen to sub-TAs. Statistics are readily available in the ministry and the respective council offices.

Who is supposed to promote chiefs in the country and what is the criteria?

According to the Chiefs Act chapter 22:03 the President has the mandate to appoint, promote, demote chiefs. This is done in consultation with the loyal families.

Anything to add on this topic?

Government through my ministry appreciates the fact that there are people of other tribes in areas where others are dominant. As a minister, I have always encouraged such members to live in harmony and to tolerate one another. My ministry will continue making sure that this is sustained for peaceful coexistence in the Districts where there are various tribes in the Country.

