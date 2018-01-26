A Magistrate court in Chikwawa has sentenced a 27-year-old man to 12 years in prison after being found guilty for defilement offence.

The convict, identified as Eliya Shadreck defiled his only 2-year-old daughter when his wife was away from home.

The court heard that on January 20, Shadreck had just returned home when he found the victim and his elder brother playing. Thereafter he sent the victim`s brother to the market and dragged the child to his room where he forced himself on her.

In court, Shadreck pleaded guilty and asked for leniency but the state prosecutor Levison Musote, proposed for a stiff punishment to be handed to him stating that the young victim has suffered trauma.

When passing his judgment, First Grade Magistrate Gladson Chilundu said Shadreck deserved a hard punishment as to deter others. He then ruled that he must serve a 12-year jail term for the offence committed.

The convict hails from Chazuka village in the area of Traditional authority Chimombo in Nsanje.