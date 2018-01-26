



Be Forward Wanderers striker, Ishmael Thindwa, has pleaded with Football Association of Malawi (Fam) and Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) to speed up the process of flying him outside the country for surgery on his nagging right knee injury.

The former Zimbabwe’s Caps United and Epac player said it was hard making ends meet on monthly upkeeps as footballers earn more through game and training bonuses.

“The last time Fam officials told me that they, on December 23 2017, submitted to the Sports Council documents pertaining to my treatment, but up to now, I do not know when and how I will go for the treatment.

“I am still a Wanderers player [with a year remaining on a two-year contract] but I got injured while playing for the national team; hence, I expect the authorities to speed up the process. Life is hard physically and financially for me,” he said.

The two-time TNM Super League top scorer got injured last year while playing for the Flames in an African Nations Championship game against Madagascar at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Fam referred Thindwa’s issue to MNCS as all national sports team players are insured by the government during camp and actual games.

The player’s Manager, Roy Mdechi, confirmed that, three weeks ago, Thindwa and his mother met Fam General Secretary (GS), Alfred Gunda, over the treatment matter.

“We are waiting to get an update from the Malawi National Council of Sports through the FA GS. FA’s Casper Jangale [interim Competitions Manager] got the quotes from India and he submitted them to the Sports Council. We are hopeful that he will go to India by the end of this month,” he said Mdechi said Thindwa underwent initial treatment at Beit Cure International Hospital in Blantyre last year when he was eventually advised that he needed further medical attention outside the country.

“They found out that he needs to be operated inside the knee. It is not a serious injury as we thought. We were told that it is a kind of an operation that Beit Cure cannot do, but it can only be done either in South Africa or India. They said he could be back on the field of play within three weeks after a successful operation,” he said.

Gunda said they submitted to the Sports Council quotes from hospitals of India and South Africa and “the decision on where will only come from MNCS after assessment and consultation with the medical insurers involved.”

However, MNSC Executive Secretary, George Jana, two weeks ago, insisted that “we have not in any way been approached by anybody or any organisation about Ishmael Thindwa’s injury or any required treatment. We officially do not know that he is injured.”

Recently, Football Players Association of Malawi (Fpam) was formed to take care of issues of players’ injuries, among others.

Ironically, Jana and Fam President, Walter Nyamilandu, are board members of Fpam. They, surely, may want to lead by example and be proactive on a matter that needs the attention of their other offices.





