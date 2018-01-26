Salima-based gospel musician Levison Masamba says he is currently working on his new album titled ‘Ndine yosefe volume 3’ due to be released in March this year.

Being recorded at King of strings and corner stone studios by Madela and Philos Muloya, respectively. The album features some artists including Walusungu Kishombe, Farai Chazima, Madalitso Moya and Innocent Chatonda Banda among others.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Masamba said Malawians should expect great music saying he is working tirelessly to come up with good and quality music that can out stand the pressure on the international market.

“I am taking my time, I would want to give Malawians nothing but the best, trust me this time I am coming with high quality music that will also compete on international Market.

“In the next five years I would like to see my music not only recognised in Malawi but also on the international scene. I believe in excellence and I promise to continue doing good music for my fans,” he said.

Masamba said the album is more of evangelism and it carries a strong message of love and giving hope to the hopeless.

Some of the songs in the album include Alpha and Omega, Vhangeri Rababa,Yesu Wanga and rise again and many others.

The 30 year-old singer who has two albums to his credit told Nyasa Times that he was upbeat that Malawian gospel music can be well received on the international market.

“There have been great strides in as far as the maturity and quality of our gospel music is concerned. It is such kind of a thing that keeps on motivating me,” said Masamba.

Masamba who works as a community development assistant (CDA) at Salima district council started his music career at a tender age but started produced albums in 2010 when he released album tittled ‘Ndagwada volume 1’ which was the followed by ‘Tidalira inuyo volume 2’ in 2013.

