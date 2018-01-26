



GPY Investment has injected K650 000 into a day-long tournament at College of Medicine (CoM) Sports Complex in Blantyre tomorrow to be hosted by Southern Region Darts League (SRDL).

According to GPY Investment chief executive officer George Yiannakis his company bankrolled the event to promote the minority sport in the country.

“We are happy to be associated with this sport. We believe, with darts, we can help each other grow,” he said.

SRDL general secretary Diovana Surtee thanked the company for the financial boost, saying it will go a long way in sharpening the players’ skills as they prepare for the new season in April and the Region Five Games in Botswana later in the year.

She said registration of players has already been conducted and the tournament, which will start from 9am, will see winners taking home K200 000 while runners up, third-placed and fourth positioned teams will get K125 000, K80 000 and K50 000 respectively.

“It feels great that during an off season break, we have secured such a meaningful sponsorship,” Surtee said.

“Nevertheless, as we are about to start the new season in April, we are still looking for more sponsorship for singles, doubles and trebles events.”

At least 10 teams have registered for the contest, namely Moth Club, Blantyre Sports Club (BSC), Poly Continuing Education Centre, White Eagles, Staff Development Institute (SDI), Kapichira Egenco, Tedzani Egenco, Intosports and Luchenza alongside Eastern Region outfits Cobbe Stingers and Changalume Barracks. n

