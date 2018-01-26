Business came to a standstill at Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) offices in the commercial capital Blantyre on Thursday following a fracas that erupted after an Immigration Officer was caught red-handed with a girlfriend by his wife.

The fact of the matter is that the wife of the Immigration Officer received a tip from well-wishers that his husband is with another woman at ACB offices.

In retaliation to the tip off the wife rushed to the scene and caught the two red-handed. After sensing danger the side chick escaped from scene and seek refuge at National Bank of Malawi premises.

The development angered the wife of an Immigration Officer who resorted in smashing the windows of the vehicle registration number MJ8223.

