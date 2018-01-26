



By: Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

According to Orwell, an empire must be in continuous war. War or military action are effective methods to keep the masses in poverty and ignorant. If masses educate themselves, they will overthrow the elites. War is an effective weapon utilized by many empires, in order to maintain elitism and control minds and actions of the masses.

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, is a small country, located in the Far East has appeared brutal in the international media and the rest of the world. All Powers have been involved in the conflict. The international community has set its sights on Korea and the situation on the ground has been the subject of daily discussions in Washington, Moscow, Tokyo, and Beijing. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has an area of 46.541mi2 and a population of 25.37 million according to the World Bank and has Pyongyang as its capital. North Korea is bordered on the north by the People’s Republic of China and on the south by Russia and South Korea.

The geo-strategic and political position of Korea is significant, located between

the South China Sea, with the Strait of Malacca, forms the main transport route between the Pacific and Indian oceans, and the East China Sea serves as the main shipping route from the South China Sea to Japanese and other North Pacific ports.

The imperialism of the West and the Japan and the Cold War, western imperialism and ineffective isolationism, automatically created a situation that Korea must depend on China. According to the South Korean Pak Myong-rim, Korean problems have always been a reflection of the international order. Korea was the place of confrontation between China and Japan, the outpost of the rivalry between East and West, capitalism vs. communism, and essentially the ideologies of the United States vs. the ideologies of the Soviet Union. The Koreans were among the first to experience the New World Order, due to the Cold War.

The Korean War was in fact an attempt to reunite the North and South by force. It would never have broken out without division in 1945, between the Soviet zone and the American zone, after the liberation of the peninsula occupied by the Japanese, which was indeed the cause of this confrontation. In 1948, the Korean people proud of its ethnic homogeneity could, not bear the split two republics created in June 1950. The leader of Korea North Kim Il-sung invaded the South with the intention of reunification, but could not achieve the objective. The Korean War, which had reunification as an objective, paradoxically had the consequence of further increasing the division and conflict between the North and South.

Recall these facts to understand the position of North Korea today.

The Second World War was ended in 1945; the US and the former Soviet Union had decided to continue their mistrust and hostility by establishing themselves in Korea. On August 8, 1945 the Soviets declared war on Japan. On August 9, Soviet forces invaded northern Korea. A few days later, Japan surrendered. Keeping to their part of the bargain, U.S. forces entered southern Korea on September 8, 1945. North Korea allied itself with China and the former Soviet Union; South Korea allied itself with the USA, France, United Kingdom, Turkey, Canada, Australia, Luxembourg, Philippines, Belgium, and South Africa. The Korean War was regarded as a third world war, it has the same component. Almost 90% of the countries implicated in the two world wars are made up of a bloc. The war lasted almost three years and we still see its effects and consequences even today!

In line with South Korea Mr. Pak Myong-rim the goal of Kim Il-sung former president of North Korea, invaded the South in June 1950, with the intention of reunifying the two countries but reunification, could not be achieved. This aggression on the one hand, according to the West, was also an opportunity for the Rhee Syngman government in the South Korea but the use of weapons could not provide a long-term and permanent solution. On the other hand, in accordance with Canadian international lawyer Christopher Black and his delegation of American lawyers and Canadians in Pyongyang, North Korea, the North Korean government obtained American documents seized during the Korean War which showed America’s intent to attack North Korea in 1950. Mr. Blake stated the Americans claimed that the North Korean defense and counter-attack was an “aggression” and used it through the media and to urge the United Nations to support a “police operation”. This was euphemism they chose to describe their war of aggression against North Korea.

There are multiple causes for the Korean War, lets discuss a few. The Korean War of 1950-1953, was very devastating and killed more than 3.5 million people. According to historians and publications, the Korean War was started by North Korea and even today, North Korea continues to be seen as the enemy villain of East Asia and the rest of the world.

When the end of the Second World War approached, the bipolar world settled and created the western and eastern blocs. The western bloc would later be called NATO and expanded to countries from the former Soviet country. Normally, according to the agreement signed by Presidents Reagan and Gorbachev, NATO should not have extended membership to Soviet Republic newly formed states.

The political, geo-strategic, and economic goals to conquer East Asia were devised before the end of the Second World War. At the end of the Second World War, as mentioned above, the development of the Cold War featuring the two great powers settled down easily because, in our humble opinion these two plans for the control of the world hegemony were minutely prepared, the war alliance was ready and the war was imminent. Officially, the Korean War began on June 25, 1950 and initiated by the North Korean Communist and supported by the former Soviet country and immediately countered by the United States and its allies. Mr. Black, who specializes in criminal law in 2003, made his first trip to North Korea, accompanied by American lawyers and Canadians who are members of the National Lawyers Guild to carefully analyze and even confronted certain government officials and the Korean people objectively. The observation, assessment, and conclusion of Mr. Black were very surprising and upon his return he published a very thought-provoking article about his trip and discussions with North Korea officials called “The great deceit”. Mr. Black wrote that North Korea is an immense deceit conceived to hide from the peoples of the world the achievements of the North Koreans who had succeeded in creating their own conditions and their own independent socio-economic system based on free socialist principles, as opposed to the domination of the Western Capitalism.

During his stay, Mr. Black and his delegation had dinner in Pyongyang with their host the famous Attorney Mr. Ri Myong Kuk. During the dinner, Mr. Kuk, on behalf of the Korean government, stated that the nuclear deterrent force of North Korea is necessary in view of the actions and threats of the “American world” against it. Mr. Kuk stated and was repeated to Mr. Black later during his trip, at a high-level meeting with representatives of the North Korean, government that if the Americans signed a treaty peace agreement and a non-aggression agreement with North Korea would, in turn, make their occupation of South Korea illegitimate and lead to the reunification of Korea. Nuclear weapons would no longer be needed. He said sincerely, “It is important that lawyers come together to talk about this because lawyers regulate social interactions in society and in the world” and he added in good faith, “the path to peace demands the opening of the heart “.

Mr. Kuk, speaking on behalf of his North Korean government, also conveyed to Mr. Black’s lawyer’s group North Korea’s sincere desire for peace with the United States, South Korea, and its allies. Even if it is not sincere, we can try to define a program in which the two countries can collaborate together! One might ask this legitimate question “why a treaty of peace and non-aggression had not been signed at the end of the war”, which historically is a standard practice upon completion of a war? Why hasn’t a Korea peace treaty been signed more than 60 years after the war? Wondering if the peace treaty and non-aggression could be signed one day? The fact that this is not signed who is the beneficial? Why did the Western media fail to identify this important shortcoming in order to inform and how to invest in peace? What suits the team of Mr. Black lawyer Canadian expert, that North Korea and its people want peace and security like any nation in the world? According to Mr. Black, the people of North Korea want to continue living and working without a continued threat of destruction by atomic weapons.

The Council of the United Nations has voted a police operation, which is not in conformity with the rules governing the internal regulations of the Security Council, which requires the compulsory presence of all members. The attorney Mr. Black and his lawyer delegation who are members of the National Lawyers Guild, the USA took advantage of boycott of the former Soviet Union countries to make an institutional coup, create a passage in strength. America, the Chinese of the Kuomintang, France, and Great Britain have benefited from supporting and voting their war in Korea. Article 51 in the event of an armed…





