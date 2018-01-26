Be Forward Wanderers midfielder Joseph Kamwendo on Friday night took top honours as the Super League of Malawi (Sulom) rewarded top achievers of the 2017 season.

The former Orlando Pirates and TP Mazembe midfielder scooped the player of the season award at a ceremony that took place in Blantyre at Mount Soche Hotel.

This follows a successful season in which he helped Be Forward Wanderers wrestle the league title away from rivals Nyasa Big Bullets in style.

Kamwendo scored vital goals and had so many assists in all competitions in the 2017 season.

Bullets defender Emmanuel Zoya was named best defender after scoring five goals to his name, including his derby winning goal against Wanderers at Bingu National Stadium in August last year.

Newly signed Silver Strikers midfielder from Dwangwa United Jack Chiona won the most improved award, with his new teammate Brighton Munthali being named the best goalkeeper of the season.

Wanderers midfielder Alfred Manyozo Jnr was named midfielder of the season while the top goal scorer award went to Silver’s Mathews Sibale who netted 16 goals before departing to Mozambique.

Wanderers’ technical panel was named the best technical panel after inspiring the Lali Lubani boys to their first ever TNM Super League championship in 11 years.

The award for the most improved team went to Civil Sporting Club while Azam Tigers were named the most fair play team in the just ended season.

Civil Sporting Club supporters were the most disciplined while Wanderers went away with K300 000 for finishing the first round on top.

Dwangwa United were the best managed team.

Super League top four: