Lake of Stars Festival is back this year after a one-year break.

This year the festival will be celebrating its 15th anniversary.

It has been a long journey for the festival and, in celebrating the 15 years, organisers, led by founder Will Jameson, have organised several other activities ahead of the main festival, which will run from September 28 to 30.

Lake of Stars Festival starts activities with the first event dubbed Set It Off at Chancellor College, a constituent college of the University of Malawi, and will take place in the Little Theatre, Zomba, tomorrow.

The free show will start in the afternoon and run up to midnight.

Female acts are dominating the line-up for the event. They include Sangie, Annemarie Quinn, Hazel Mak, Lily B, Chitenje Changa, Kim of Diamonds, Lady Pace, Chanco Travelling Theatre, Phindu Banda, DJ Bubblegum, Creative Menace, Blue Note Band, Faith Kankhulungo and Masa Squads.

Lake of Stars spokesperson, Zilanie Gondwe, said, with

scarcity of shows in January, they decided to have a free event.

“After a one-year hiatus for the festival, we are back for our 15th anniversary and we have a range of events lined up. Set It Off starts everything and this new location and new theme seemed [to us] a great way to Set It Off,” Gondwe said.

She said, through Set It Off, they want to showcase a diversity of successful, creative and powerful role models.

“Creative arts are a viable career for women in Malawi too. Set It Off provides a unique high profile homegrown event supported by Hivos,” Gondwe said.

She said that, in every performance, production, some technical aspects and management of the show, women will be involved.

“Backstage and front stage, the spotlight is on the ladies. Set It Off has social impact considerations which encompass the environments in which women (artists) live to thrive whereas some live to survive,” she said.

She said there is a consideration of gender equality and issues affecting women.

“For example, Chitenje Changa is the Theatre for a Change and Blackmore production of monologues and, in this special edition, we feature monologue performances from Justice Zione Ntaba, Rina El generale, Beatrice Mateyo, the activist, myself and actors from Theatre for a change,” Gondwe said.

She said the event will be hosted by Rina.

Other events are Lake of Stars London and Lake of Stars Scotland, to be held on March 10 and 11 respectively.

Gondwe further said that Lake of Stars Festival which in 2016 returned to its original home – Chintheche Inn in Nkhata Bay has built a huge positive tourism profile for the country.

The organisers however, have not yet announced the venue for the main festival in September.