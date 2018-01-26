



The battle between Transglobe Produce Export Limited and Chairperson of Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, Joseph Chidanti-Malunga, rages on as the former has made a fresh application for contempt of court against the latter.

This follows the courts earlier decision to dismiss the first notice of contempt of court against Malunga.

In his ruling on January 8 2018, High Court judge Kenyatta Nyirenda dismissed the first notice of motion on grounds that it was filed when Chidanti was attending to parliamentary business.

“In as much as purported service of notice of the motion on the alleged contemnor was done while the National Assembly was sitting, the purported service was plainly defective. However, the answer does not lie in having the matter dismissed but in giving the applicant an opportunity to effect fresh service of the notice of motion on the alleged contemnor,” reads part of the judgement.

The judgement further reads that the applicant [Transglobe] should serve fresh notice of motion on the alleged contemnor [Chidanti] within 14 days.

“A date of hearing shall only be set after the applicant has filed with the court a sworn statement to prove that service of the notice of motion has been affected on the alleged contemnor,” it reads.

Lawyer representing Transglobe, Lusungu Gondwe, yesterday said they already served the notice last week.

“We served the notice of motion last week Thursday,” Gondwe said.

On October 20 2017, Transglobe obtained an injunction against the Minister of Agriculture and others, effectively halting some activities in the 2017/18 Farm Input Subsidy Programme after the company was stopped from participating in the programme for its involvement in the Zambia-Malawi maize deal.

Chidanti-Malunga was taken to court for contempt for allegedly making prejudicial statements with potential to interfere with the administration of justice.





