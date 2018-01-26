A 36 year old businessman from Machinga Wisdom Banda could not hide his joy after winning a K1 million grand prize in Airtel’s Kuufira Bonanza.

Banda said he sells rice to earn a living and winning the said amount is a turning point in his life as he has now started building his own house.1

“I am very excited to have won the K1 million. I never imagined that one day, I would start building my own house but with this money, the dream has become a reality.

“Apart from building a house, I will also invest some money into my business and things are now working in my favour, thanks to Airtel Malawi for changing my life,” he said.

Apart from Banda, another person who walked away smiling was Agnes Sosola who won K200 000.

And speaking to the media after handing over the prizes to the two lucky winners, the company’s head of Voice, SMS, VAS and Acquisition Thokozani Kamkondo said Airtel will continue changing people’s lives through promotional competitions.

“Every week, one winner walks away with K1 million, with five people walking away with K200 000 each in Kuufira bonanza which is aiming at improving people’s lives.

“We are very overwhelmed with how people have responded to this competition and this has made it very exciting because our customers are now buying more airtime in order to win the grand prize of K5 million in our final draw in March so we are happy with the response so far,” she said.

Lucky customers will also win K2 million and K3 million before the completion of the competition.