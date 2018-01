Government is pressing on to enthrone Ackim Kawonga as Chief Nthalire in Chitipa on Monday following advice from Attorney General (AG) Charles Mhango. Members of Chikunguweya royal family, who back claimant Judge Kawonga, obtained a…

