



The play My Time Is… Yatha, written and directed by actor Mphundu Mjumira and researched by Kennedy Mwalwanda, will premiere tonight at Club 31/House 10 in Mzuzu.

Mjumira, who last year played the lead role in the play Fear Eats the Soul— collaboration between Nanzikambe Arts and Theater Konstanz from Germany—said yesterday that all was set for the premiere.

“All is set for the premiere. We are ready. We have had massive rehearsals although I should say it here that power shortages have, to some extent, affected us,” Mjumira said.

He said they were looking forward to the best during the premiere.

“We want to take off well and, so, we are ready for the premiere,” Mjumira said.

The play stars Maxwell Makande and Felistus Kamuloni.

Mjumira has since indicated that the play will also go on a European tour.

“We have been invited to Bergen Afro Arts Festival (Baaf) in Norway and, thereafter, we have a show in London and Germany, “he said.

Mjumira said he was directing the production, which zeroes in on a married couple, who have been together for years but they cannot remember the last time they showed love to each other.

According to Mjumira, the play is being staged under Team of Art Malawi.

“We are staging it as Team of Art Malawi. This group was created by me. It is a group that is there to try and expose young artists in the country,” he said.

He added that Team of Art Malawi was like a theatre laboratory where all artists will expose their talent to the world.

“Team of Art Malawi has no boundaries and everyone is welcome. Organisations are welcome if they want something that is attached to art,” the actor said.

He said that people should not confuse it with Team Art Malawi, saying he was still part and parcel of Nanzikambe.

Mjumira also said they were looking for more venues to stage the play.

“Art has done well and is well represented outside the country but it has been sidelined. We need support and it is not always about giving money but offering space for performances or resources,” he said.





