The magistrates’ court in Lilongwe on Friday granted bail to artist Mwiza Chavura on the condition that he pays K50,000 and two sureties of K200,000 non-cash.

He has been granted bail on consideration that the case is a misdemeanor. Chavura is also expected to be reporting to Blantyre Police every Thursday until the case ends.

The artist was arrested last Friday after surrendering himself to Blantyre Police. Chavura released a song titled Ndidzakupanga rape, advocating for rape.

He has been charged with producing obscene materials, contrary to Section 179 (1) (a) of the Penal Code.