SHARE


The magistrates’ court in Lilongwe on Friday granted bail to artist Mwiza Chavura on the condition that he pays K50,000 and two sureties of K200,000 non-cash.

He has been granted bail on consideration that the case is a misdemeanor. Chavura is also expected to be reporting to Blantyre Police every Thursday until the case ends.

The artist was arrested last Friday after surrendering himself to Blantyre Police. Chavura released a song titled Ndidzakupanga rape, advocating for rape.

He has been charged with producing obscene materials, contrary to Section 179 (1) (a) of the Penal Code.



Source link

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here