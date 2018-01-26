The Basketball Association of Malawi (BASMAL) will this weekend hold a National Women’s Club Championship.

The three day tournament runs from Friday, 26 January to Sunday, January 28 at the Domasi College of Education in Zomba.

This is the second edition of the competition, with the inaugural showpiece held last year.

Six teams drawn from all the 3 basketball zones are set to battle for honours.

Brave Hearts Ladies and Cougars will represent the Central Zone Basketball (Cezobal) as the third team Lady Dynamites has failed to make it, while the Northern Zone Basketball (Nozobal) has Magic Spurs, with the other team also excusing themselves.

The host zone, Southern Zone Basketball (Sozobal) will parade defending Champions Bricks, Cobbe Barracks and Crazy Warriors Divas.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, BASMAL treasurer Lusungu Moyo who is also chairperson for women’s basketball said the tournament is aimed at further developing the game among ladies and the youth.

“This being the second year running, we expect an exciting and tough tournament,” said Moyo.

She added that this year’s event will be better than the first edition because the support from the Malawi National Council of Sports and the zones has been incredible.

“And we also have a team from the north which wasn’t the case last year, so there has been a tremendous improvement as compared to last year,” added Moyo.

The tournament is pegged at K2 million, with the champions set to walk away with K500,000.

The runners up will pocket K250,000 while the third placed team will take home K100,000.