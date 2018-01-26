Big Brother Africa (BBA), a reality show which started in 2003 and has since then been followed by many Africans including Malawians, captivates audiences with its twists and turns.

The reality show, produced by Endemol, has seen housemates from different countries representing their countries.

However, the reality show is no longer in the limelight, having been put on hold, with Big Brother Naija taking the stage in its stead.

Big Brother Africa is the African version of Big Brother and the show involved 12 countries within Africa when it was starting. The countries were Malawi, Angola, Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

But, later, as the reality show progressed, other countries were added, with Ethiopia and Mozambique joining the race in Season four while Liberia and Sierra Leone were added in Season seven.

Rwanda was added in the reality show in Season nine.

Each country provides at least one or two contestants, who go and live in an isolated house while trying to avoid being evicted by viewers. The last one standing wins the grand prize.

Some quarters have been speculating that Big Brother Africa might not be coming back.

Since it started, Malawi has always been part of the reality show but, painfully, it has never won the top prize.

Malawi nearly won it in Big Brother Africa Season Three, when Hazel Warren went all the way to the final, only to lose out on percentage votes to Angola’s Ricardo Venancio.

Other housemates who have starred for Malawi include Code Sangala, Zein Dhuda, Sipe, Mzamose, Fatima Nkata and Natasha Tonthola, Mr 265, Lomwe and Felicia.

Several housemates who have participated in the reality show have ended up building their brand, apart from using the platform to sell their countries.

Other housemates have ended up landing lucrative jobs.

MultiChoice Malawi Sales and Marketing Manager, Chimwemwe Nyirenda, said they will issue a statement on Big Brother Africa should there be word on the show.

“At the moment, Big Brother Africa is on hold,” Nyirenda said.

Nyirenda could not shed more light on whether Big Brother Naija, which launches this Sunday, has replaced Big Brother Africa.

Meanwhile, Big Brother Naija Season Three will be launched on Sunday.

“We are pleased to inform you of the launch of Big Brother Naija Three on DStv and GOtv,” reads a statement from MultiChoice.

The highlights for the previous season have since been running, starting from January 18 to Thursday.

Efe emerged the winner of Big Brother Naija See Gobbe 2017 reality show, which was held in South Africa, after outclassing four other finalists.

The upcoming artist from Lagos was the only male housemate remaining in the top five but he proved his mettle when he went all the way to beat four female housemates during the grand finale.

As a winner, Efe walked home with 25 million naira [approximately K60 million] and a brand new KIA SUV.

Efe got 57.61 percent of the votes, with runner up Bisola getting 18.54 percent followed by the second runner up TBoss with 13.60 percent, Debie-Rise 8.78 percent and Marvis 1.47 percent.

Marvis was the first to exit followed by Debie-Rise and then T-Boss, with Bisola and Efe emerging as the top two.

Before the winner was announced, T-Boss, as second runner up, got a consolation, winning the overall Friday Night Arena games and receiving a cheque of 500,000 naira, courtesy of Payporte.

As runner up, Bisola also went home smiling when she was named winner of the One Campaign.

Bisola won a fully paid for trip to New York City, United States of America.

The grand finale, which was attended by several people, was screened on DStv channel 198.

Big Brother Naija 2017, which had several twists and turns, attracted 14 housemates.

This was a 78-day reality show which saw two fake housemates being introduced in the course of the show.

The host of the reality show was Ebuka.

It is not yet clear this time around as to how many housemates will enter the house come Sunday.

MultiChoice Nigeria recently announced the return of Big Brother Nigeria for a third edition, proudly sponsored by Payporte, Nigeria’s leading online store.

MultiChoice Nigeria said the return of Big Brother Nigeria follows the critical success of the second edition.

Speaking on Big Brother Nigeria’s return recently, Regional Director [M-Net West Africa], Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, said: “Around the globe, the Big Brother format remains one of the most popular genres of entertainment and this is also the case in Nigeria.

“The edition of Big Brother Nigeria was one of the most successful reality shows not just in Nigeria, but around the continent with a record number of votes and many of the housemates going on to pursue careers in entertainment.”

She added:

“We are delighted to have the show return for a third edition and cannot wait for our audiences to once again tune in to experience all of the exciting entertainment that the show is sure to provide.”

Managing Director, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said:

“We, at MultiChoice, take pride in providing the best entertainment available to viewers not just in Nigeria, but across Africa. The last Big Brother Nigeria was a tremendous success and prompted multiple queries about the show’s return.

“We are delighted to announce that the show is, indeed, returning for a third edition, on a bigger scale than ever before