The reports indicate that Ndirande Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth cadets are at loggerheads with regional governor for the south, Charles Mchacha after refusing to give them their money. K2000 is usually given to each cadet when they paint their bodies in party colours.

According to the source, DPP cadets supposed to get the claimed amount after the political rally which was held in Lunzu Blantyre over the weekend.

However, Mchacha failed them as he did not give such claimed amount.

More details to come…..