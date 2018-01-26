The 20,000 seater capacity football stadium will cost Ntcheu District Council K4.6 billion.

This was revealed on Thursday by the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government Kinswell Dakamau during the signing ceremony which was attended by officials from District Council and Plem Construction Company.

Dakamau hailed Ntcheu District Council for finalizing all the requirements for the project to commence.

“I have been told that this project will cost K4.6 billion and the stadium will have a capacity of 20 000 seats, thus helping the council to generate revenue in return,” he said.

Managing Director for Plem Construction Company, Fleming Kapunda assured the council of the company’s commitment to abide to the contract agreement.

“It is a prestige for Plem Construction Company to have been awarded this contract and we will do good work to portray the company’s good image whilst ensuring timeliness and quality,” said Kapunda.

Recently, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa revealed that government is planning to construct more stadiums in almost all the districts in the country.

Nankhumwa said this at the official commissioning of the K320 million Mulanje Park Stadium.

According to Nankhumwa, construction of district stadia’s will increase sources of revenue for local councils.

There are plans to construct stadiums in Rumphi, Thyolo and Mzimba this year.