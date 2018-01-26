



Standard Bank is still rewarding customers who are using Visa Cards for online payments and payments at Point of Sale (PoS) machines locally and abroad in the ongoing Transact and Win Promotion.

Launched in November 2017, Transact and Win aims to move Standard Bank customers forward through the usage of Visa cards.

Speaking during the second draw of the promotion at the bank’s head office, Standard Bank Head of Ecosystems, Webster Mbekeani, said the objective of the promotion is to give the bank’s customers an opportunity to maximise usage of their Visa Debit cards as well as for online payments.

“This promotion is a continuation of our bank’s effort to deliver convenience, enhanced security and great flexibility to our customers. Customers from other banks holding Visa cards can also use our PoS to enjoy convenience. There is no need to move around with bulk cash nowadays because the Visa card gives you access to other convenient channels to help you do all the transactions,” Mbekeani said.

Mbekeani added that, with only a few weeks remaining before the end of the promotion, customers are urged to continue transacting using Standard Bank Visa cards on POS machines and for online payments to increase their chances of winning cash prizes

“Standard Bank rolled out this promotion to reward its valued customers for supporting the bank, and encourage, them to be using the Visa cards, which provide convenience and security. As we conduct the second draw of this promotion, we, at Standard Bank, wish to register our appreciation to all Malawians for showing a keen interest in the use of visa cards on PoS and for online payments.

“Standard Bank is proud to be taking the lead in giving its customers and those of other banks, real flexibility, when it comes to shopping with their Visa Debit cards”. Mbekeani said.





