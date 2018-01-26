



After suspending what could have been the third Malawi Investment Forum (MIF) event last year, the government, through the Ministry of Industry and Trade, will be hosting the forum in June this year.

Confirming the development, Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC) Public Relations Manager, Deliby Chimbalu, said the event will be held on June 11 and 12 at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

Chimbalu said this year’s investment forum will focus on five sectors; agriculture and agro-processing, energy, transport and infrastructure, tourism and manufacturing.

“The MIF 2018 will focus on investment projects in the five sectors, which we are promoting. These projects are being solicited from both the public and private sectors. And it is our plea to all those who have bankable projects to work with us in packaging them for the investment forum,” Chimbalu said.

She further said there would be a side financier’s forum at this year’s investment forum.

“This financier’s forum is a platform for project promoters to interact with potential financiers for their various projects. For this forum, we are targeting 1,000 participants from both Malawi and beyond.

“The MIF offers a truly knowledge-based forum with cutting edge information on the latest investment and trade opportunities in Malawi. It serves as a unique platform to meet, network, and exchange experiences explore business opportunities and sign cooperation agreements and partnerships,” she said.

Chimbalu said the forum will feature, conference, international exhibition, sector-specific sessions, investment projects presentations and B2B meetings.

The country has been hosting the Malawi Investment Forum since 2015.





