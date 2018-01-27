



Be Forward Wanderers players have asked their officials to consider arranging more international friendly matches ahead of their Confederation of African Football (Caf) Champions League preliminary leg match against AS Vita of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Wanderers vice captain, Alfred Manyozo Junior, speaking on behalf of the players when the team donated various items to Mwanje Primary School in Balaka on Thursday, said they needed international friendly matches to be at par with their Congolese opponents.

“Caf Champions League games are played at another level. We need to adjust our game from domestic standards to compete strongly. We can only do this when we play with foreign teams,” he said.

Manyozo said it was important to donate items to the school, following the team’s success in the TNM Super League.

“After we ended our 11-year wait for the league title, we felt that it was important to reward our supporters in Balaka because we were using this stadium as our home ground. We also motivated youngsters,” he said.

Wanderers General Secretary, Mike Butao, shared similar statements, adding that the team was trying to secure two more friendly games against Zambian teams.

“This is why we travelled to Mozambique for a friendly match against UD Songo because we realise the importance of international friendly matches,” he said.

In Balaka, Wanderers, together with the league’s sponsors TNM, donated learning materials and two sets of football kits and first aid kits, all worth K2 million, to the school.

Nomads players also took time out to engage with the pupils and played a mini game of soccer with the school’s football team.

Goal-poacher Esau Kanyenda started in goals with Nenani Juwaya playing as a striker. Most players were featured out of position but won 4-3 on post-match penalties in a game which lasted 20 minutes.

TNM Head of Marketing, Sobhuza Ngwenya, said the initiative was part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility aimed at thanking football fans for their dedicated support to the league.





