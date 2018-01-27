Football Association of Malawi (FAM) says it will introduce E-ticketing next season as one way of minimising gate fraud at football matches.

The remarks were made by the association’s President Walter Nyamilandu during a TNM Gala awards ceremony held at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre on Friday evening.

He said fraud at matches has taken the game of football backwards hence coming up with the idea to introduce E-ticketing.

“We will set the pace next season by introducing E-ticketing to minimize gate fraud. We will introduce this new technology at Chilomoni Stadium and then we will engage Super League of Malawi to follow suit. This is the only way to improve our game so that key stakeholders can benefit from their sweat,” he said.

Over the years, supporters, club officials and administrators have been milking the game by pocketing millions from gate collections.

Last season alone, millions of Kwachas were diverted into people’s pockets through fake ticket sales during high profile matches.

Silver Strikers were the first to come up with the idea of E-ticketing but up to this date nothing seems to have been done at their venue.