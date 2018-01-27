A Nchalo based businessman won the grand prize of K1 million in the 6th draw of Airtel’s Kuufira Bonanza.

Mailosi said he runs a grocery to earn a living and winning the money is a turning point in his life as he will build a house of his own.

“I am very excited to have won the K1 million. This will boost my business because I will invest some into my grocery in order to benefit more and I am very grateful to Airtel Malawi for changing my life,” he said.

And speaking to the media after handing over the dummy cheque to Mailosi, the company’s Head of Voice, SMS, VAS and Acquisition Thokozani Kamkondo said Airtel will continue changing people’s lives through promotional competitions.

“Every week, one winner walks away with K1 million, with five people walking away with K200,000 each in Kuufira bonanza which is aiming at improving people’s lives.

“We are very overwhelmed with how people have responded to this competition and this has made it very exciting because our customers are now buying more airtime in order to win the grand prize of K5 million in our final draw in March,” she said.

Apart from winning K5 million, lucky customers have also been given the chance to win K2 million and K3 million before the completion of the competition.

On Thursday, the company also handed K1 million to Machinga businessman Wisdom Banda who was the lucky winner in the 5th draw of the competition.