…as artificial turf handed over to stadium management.

Blantyre based football lovers have all the reasons to smile following news that Kamuzu Stadium will open before the end of March in readiness for the 2018 soccer season which commences in April.

The revelation was made by Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development Francis Kasaila when he inspected the facility before handing over the new artificial turf to the stadium’s management on Friday morning.

He said government is aware of how difficult it was for Blantyre based supporters to travel long distances in order to watch their teams play hence renovating the facility.

He said with plans for a new stadium in the commercial city underway, it is necessary for teams to be using the facility whilst waiting for the completion of the new stadium which will be built at Njamba Freedom Park.

“We are happy that the artificial turf is finally here and we are very optimistic that the maintenance work will be finalized before the start of the new season.

“We have already planned to build a new stadium in Blantyre but we felt it wise to renovate Kamuzu Stadium so that teams are able to use the facility whilst waiting for the new stadium,” he said.

And after inspecting the facility, Kasaila handed over the turf to the stadium management.

The new turf will be installed at the facility anytime soon.

The stadium was closed by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) last season following the expiry of the old artificial turf.

Nyasa Big Bullets, Be Forward Wanderers and Azam Tigers uses the facility for their home games.