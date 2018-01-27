A 27 year old man is in police custody at Kanengo Police Station in Lilongwe for leaking nude photos of his 18 year old girlfriend.

Kanengo police spokesperson Laban Makalani has identified the man as Patrick Mwapanya who is a veterinary assistance under the ministry of health.

Mwapanya circulated the photos on WhatsApp.

“Police records indicate that the lady on Monday went to the house of the suspect in Area 25 sector 6 where she stayed until 1900 hours. Whilst the two were together, the man took nude pictures of the victim in secret.

“The victim discovered about the incident on Thursday after realising that her nude pictures had gone viral on social media,” Makalani said.

Following the development, the woman reported the matter to Kanengo police station.

Detectives arrested the man on Friday and he admitted leaking the pictures.

Police have since charged him with the offence of insulting the modesty of a woman.

Patrick Mwapanya hails from Chabe village, Traditional Authority Kaduya in Phalombe. He will appear before court soon.