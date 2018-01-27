Bring us the head of the party Secretary General and the wrangles in the party will end.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) youths have given party leader Lazarus Chakwera seven days to fire the party’s Secretary General Gustave Kaliwo.

The youth on Friday presented a petition to Chakwera demanding the dismissal of Kaliwo who they accuse of fuelling wrangles in the party.

The youth wing said Kaliwo should be removed from his position within seven days.

Members of Parliament (MPs) of the party also recently asked Chakwera to suspend Kaliwo saying that he has failed to discharge his duties.

Kaliwo was appointed as Secretary General of the MCP in 2013 after the party’s convention.

He was one of the top MCP members who wrote Chakwera earlier this month asking him to stop flouting the party’s constitution.

Chakwera has since called for a meeting of the party’s NEC following infightings in the MCP.

According to a leaked confidential memorandum that Malawi24 has seen, the meeting will be held on Sunday in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

“I, in my capacity as President of the Party, would like to invite you to a National Executive Committee (NEC) Meeting to be held on Sunday, 28th January, 2018 at the Malawi Congress Party National Headquarters from 1:00 pm,” reads the leaked memorandum dated January 18.

Chakwera however did not reveal reasons for the NEC meeting saying the aim of the meeting will be known on the same day.