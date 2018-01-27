Malawi Police Service (MPS) has warned Malawians of a fake advertisement claiming that Malawi Defence Force (MDF) is recruiting new soldiers.

According to National Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera, the advert that is circulating on social media is fake and Malawians must not be duped.

“Please, take note that there is false advertisement with regards to MDF recruitment. MDF is not conducting any recruitment exercise. Please don’t be deceived and robbed your money,” Kadadzera said.

According to Kadadzera, MDF adverts are channelled to people through well trusted channels like established media houses in the country.

“MDF advertisements are always placed in Nation newspapers, Daily Times and also advertised through radio stations.

“When they (suspected scammers) call or send you a text don’t even bother to answer them. In addition, MDF recruitment is always free,” Kadadzera said.