Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nakhumwa is running damage control after a controversial move when recently elevated chiefs in the Yao-dominated district of Machinga as part of a covet mission to expand the…

The post Nankhumwa in ‘damage control’ over covet mission to expand Lhomwe Belt in ‘Yaoland’ appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link