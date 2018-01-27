…salutes Wanderers, Masters Security for joining CAF…

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu has hailed Nyasa Big Bullets for going commercial.

He was speaking during TNM Super League gala awards at Mount Soche Hotel on Friday evening.

He said the decision to have the team go commercial is a clear indication that Malawi football is going towards the right direction.

“Let me hail Bullets for taking our football to another level by commercializing the club. It’s a new direction towards improving our game and this is very commendable,” he said.

Currently, the club is owned by Nyasa Manufacturing Company Limited.

The FA President then hailed Be Forward Wanderers and Masters Security for joining CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup respectively.

“I am also very grateful for the two teams who have joined the continental competitions. If we are to take our game to another level then we must encourage them to take part in these kind of competitions,” he said.

Wanderers will play AS Vita in the first preliminary round in Kinshasa before hosting the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) side a week later at Bingu National Stadium.

As for Masters Security, they will travel to Angola in the first leg to play Athletic Pitropia before hosting them at home a week later.