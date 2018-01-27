



Football Association of Malawi (Fam) might have flouted public procurement laws on the latest kit deal which the association signed with a South African firm.

Fam announced that it had signed a three-year

deal with South Africa-based International Apparel Design Institute (Isad) to supply kits to the Flames.

Fam General Secretary, Alfred Gunda, on Wednesday said they would use $500,000 (close to K358 million per year) from Fifa Forward Programme and part of budgetary allocation from the government to buy the kits.

However, by using funds from the government, the association was supposed to follow public procurement laws by inviting bids through advertising in local and international media.

When contacted for the past two weeks, the Office of the Director of Public Procurement (ODPP) Assistant Director, Timothy Kalembo, insisted that any entity using public funds when buying goods has to follow public procurement laws.

“The procurement laws are clear that those using public funds are supposed to follow the procedures,” Kalembo said without necessarily referring to Fam.

But Gunda insisted on Thursday that all procurement procedures were followed.

“Emerging and renowned kit brands were approached using Pre-qualification Criteria. Among the several procurement processes, we went for “Pre-qualification” of the suppliers this being a specialised area. A number of companies responded and others did not respond to us,” Gunda explained.

He said the association settled for Isad after a further reference check was undertaken with other member associations within the Cosafa region.

“Evaluation of bids based on set criteria which included pricing, quality of fabric, flexibility with design and colour combination, range and value of sponsorship items (compliments), shipping arrangements, reliability, trustworthiness, product lead time, contract flexibility to produce both high end and low end specs to meet our market segmentation and payment terms, among other key attributes.

“Bids evaluation results were shared with [the] Chairperson of Marketing Committee and presented to the Executive Committee for approval. Further due diligence was undertaken to meet the supplier in South Africa in the presence of the Fam second Vice President and President [Walter Nyamilandu],” Gunda said.

According to details from Fam, 26 kit manufacturers were engaged to supply the uniform to the Flames.

Nyamilandu told The Nation newspaper, dated January 12, 2018, that designs of the new kit and replicas have been completed.

“I have no doubt that most Malawians will find it appealing,” Nyamilandu was quoted as saying, adding that Fam will launch jerseys and various sports wear in its own brand name called “Moto”.

The South Africa-based kit manufacturer is reportedly owned by former Bafana Bafana and Fulham midfielder, Kagisho Dikgacio, who manages it with Japanese investors.

Fam did not renew the contract with United Kingdom kit manufacturer, Umbro, after the expiry of the deal.

During last year’s Cosafa Cup in South Africa, the Flames embarrassed the nation when they put on a substandard kit.





