



Tnm Super League champions Be Forward Wanderers have every reason to continue walking tall in town as they dominated the elite league’s prize presentation ceremony at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre on Friday night.

Wanderers produced the league’s best player in Joseph Kamwendo, the team’s influential anchorman, Alfred Manyozo Junior, was named the best midfielder.

The Nomads technical panel was also rewarded for winning the best technical panel accolade, with the team earning another award for finishing on top of the log table at the end of the first round.

The Lali Lubani Road side finally got its monetary reward of K15 million from Sports Minister, Francis Kasaila, who was guest of honour at the event.

Runners-up Nyasa Big Bullets were also there to collect their K7 million prize money while their player, Emmanuel Zoya, was named the best defender.

Third-placed Silver Strikers were also very visible on the night as they collected K4 million for their efforts, while their players –Brighton Munthali and Matthews Sibale –got accolades for emerging the best goalkeeper and top goalscorer respectively.

It was also a great night for rejuvinated Capital City giants, Civil Sporting Club, who, besides collecting their K3.5 million cheque for finishing fourth, also got rewards for being the most improved team and having the most disciplined supporters.

Dwangwa United emerged the in team management, while Azam Tigers were honoured with the league’s fairplay award.

The lakeshore side’s former enterprising midfielder, Jack Chiona, got the league’s best upcoming player award.

Referees Ishmael Chizinga, Bernadetta Kwimbira Nzika and Godfrey Nkhakananga got rewards for their outstanding performance throughout the season.

Speaking to officially mark the end of the 2017 season, Kasaila congratulated Wanderers for finally winning the league title after 11 years.

Kasaila also commended the rest of the teams in the top flight for a season of great football, saying they provided good entertainment for Malawians throughout the year.

“Wanderers are champions today because of hard work. The rest of the teams in the Super League also did well by making the champions wait to lift the title until the last two games. This is what we call competition,” Kasaila said.

He assured the soccer fraternity of the government’s continued support for football in various forms with the aim of further development the country’s most loved sport.

TNM acting Chief Executive Officer, Eric Valentine, said the company will see the current contract up to the end in two years’ time.

Valentine further said TNM is committed to the development of football in the country and will continue its romance with football beyond 2020.

Other prominent personalities at the event were Football Association of Malawi president, Walter Nyamilandu, Malawi National Council of Sports Executive Secretary, George Jana, and Ministry of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development officials Joseph Mwandidya and Jameson Ndalama.





