The opposition Malawi Congress Party National Executive Committee (NEC) has resolved to hold a convention on 4th to 7th April 2018 at Mary Mount Secondary School in the country’s green city of Mzuzu.

The convention has been called to put to an end to the jostling of positions in the party and to decide on who will be the party’s torchbearer in the 2019 elections.

NEC has its meeting today where among other things have resolved to suspend first deputy president of the party Richard Msowoya who is also Speaker of National Assembly. Party Secretary General Gustav Kaliwo has also been suspended whereas party spokesperson Jessie Kabwira has been fired.

NEC has also appointed controversial reverend Maurice Munthali to be the acting deputy publicity secretary of the party.